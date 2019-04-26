Celtic v Kilmarnock: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Celtic face Kilmarnock knowing they can’t secure the Premiership title this weekend.

The Bhoys were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with Hibernian last weekend while Rangers beat Hearts 3-1 in Edinburgh.

The gap stands at nine points between the fierce Glasgow rivals with just four games to play, including a final Old Firm derby.

It would take an unprecedented collapse for Celtic to lose their grip on the title at this stage but it remains mathematically possible for Steven Gerrard’s men to lift the trophy.

Fourth-place Kilmarnock won’t make life easy for the hosts at Celtic Park.

Steve Clarke’s unit have been solid all season and will look to frustrate Neil Lennon’s team in their bid to seal the crown.

What time is the Celtic v Kilmarnock game?

Celtic v Kilmarnock will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 27th April.

How to watch and live stream Celtic v Kilmarnock

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It doesn’t have to be pretty, it just has to be a victory.

A shock defeat for Lennon’s men would, against all odds, trigger faint hopes of a staggering comeback from Rangers, and that’s something the Celtic boss will be desperate to avoid.

However, this is still the all-conquering Celtic we’re talking about in their own backyard. They’ll get the job done, right?

Prediction: Celtic 1-0 Kilmarnock

