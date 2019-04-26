Brighton v Newcastle: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Brighton’s ominous slide towards the relegation zone continued this week following another top flight defeat.

The Seagulls performed admirably away at Tottenham but were felled in the dying stages as Christian Eriksen struck a crushing winner for the hosts.

Chris Hughton’s men are three points above Cardiff – who sit in the drop zone – with three games to go.

They have lost six of their last seven in all competitions and failed to score in all of those games.

Hughton’s former team Newcastle secured their survival last weekend after Cardiff were beaten by Liverpool.

Ayoze Perez has struck top form in recent weeks, capped off with an impressive hat-trick against Southampton last Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brighton v Newcastle game on TV and online.

What time is the Brighton v Newcastle game?

Brighton v Newcastle will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 27th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Brighton v Newcastle

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:00pm.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:00pm.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch Brighton v Newcastle in the US

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The Magpies don’t have the sturdiest defence but they have effective tools to grind out wins.

Perez and Salomon Rondon can cause a host of problems for any side on their day.

Their guaranteed survival may take some intensity out of their game, while Brighton will be going all-out to secure points before their final two games against Arsenal and Man City.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Newcastle

