NFL Draft 2019: How to watch the NFL Draft LIVE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

The 2019 NFL Draft has arrived with the finest college players in the US set to find out their new teams.

The Arizona Cardinals will get the first pick of the draft, while reigning Super Bowl champions New England Patriots will close out each round of the event.

More than 250 college superstars will be handed professional contracts in the coming days but who will your favourite teams select?

RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch the NFL Draft live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports broadcast details.

How to watch the 2019 NFL Draft in the UK

All listings are UK time

Friday 26th April

Day One Live – 12:30am (Sky Sports Action and NOW TV)

Day One Review Show – 9:00pm (Sky Sports Action and NOW TV)

Day Two Live – 11:00pm (Sky Sports Action and NOW TV)

Saturday 27th April

Day Three Live – 5:00pm (Sky Sports Red Button), 8:00pm (Sky Sports Action and NOW TV)

Monday 29th April

Draft Review Show – 9:00pm (Sky Sports Action and NOW TV)

What is the NFL Draft?

The draft is an annual event for the 32 NFL teams to sign the best players in college football.

The widespread popularity and exposure of college games means that young stars are ready to move into the pro-league once they graduate.

Unlike football (soccer) in the UK, monetary transfer fees between teams for players do not exist.

The three options for signing new players in the NFL are: offering contracts to free agents, trading players or draft picks to other teams in exchange for the desired player, or through the NFL draft.

How does the NFL Draft work?

There are seven rounds of the draft, each team can pick one player per round to sign for them.

The lowest ranked team from the previous season based on win/loss records picks the first player.

Then the next lowest ranked team has their choice, and so on, before the Super Bowl champions make the final pick of each round.

(Note: Due to trading between teams in the current year or previous seasons, some franchises may have more or less than one pick per round, or the order may have altered.)

This aims to balance out the league by theoretically giving the weakest teams the best new talents.

The first round of the draft will take place on Day One.

The second and third rounds will be selected on Day Two.

The fourth to seventh rounds will happen on Day Three.

Where is the 2019 NFL Draft?

The 2019 NFL Draft will take place in Nashville, Tennessee.

The main stage will be assembled at First and Broadway in the downtown area of the city with thousands of fans expected to attend

When does the 2019 NFL season start?

The 2019 NFL season starts in the early hours of Friday 6th September (UK time) as the Green Bay Packers travel to face the Chicago Bears.

Teams will battle for a place in Super Bowl LIV which takes place on Sunday 2nd February 2020.

