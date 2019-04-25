Who are the celebrities running the London Marathon 2019?
The London Marathon 2019 is ready to get underway but which famous faces will be running in the event this year?
The London Marathon weekend is fast-approaching with thousands of keen runners to descend on the capital for the festivities.
Over 42,000 people will take part in the iconic event with elite runners and celebrities also getting involved in the action.
A range of TV personalities, former sports stars and other famous faces will take to the streets of London to raise money for their chosen charities.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of celebrities who will take part in the 2019 London Marathon.
London Marathon 2019 celebrities
Abdullah Afzal
Citizen Khan actor (Charity: Penny Appeal)
Sam Attwater
Eastenders actor, Dancing On Ice 2011 winner (Charity: The Children’s Trust)
Saffron Barker
Lifestyle YouTuber (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Emma Barton
Eastenders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Matt Brammeier
Former professional cyclist (Charity: Headway)
Nikki Brammeier
Professional cyclist (Charity: Headway)
Marcus Bean
TV chef (Charity: Teens Unite Fighting Cancer)
Jamie Borthwick
Eastenders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Candice Brown
Great British Bake Off 2016 winner (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Natalie Cassidy
Eastenders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Katie Chapman
Former England footballer (Charity: Plan international)
Rob Deering
Comedian/podcaster
Chris Evans
Radio presenter (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Jenni Falconer
TV/Radio presenter (Charity: The Children’s Trust)
Tanya Franks
Eastenders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Kirsty Gallacher
TV presenter (Charity: Safe Hands)
Ed Gamble
Comedian (Charity: JDRF)
Paul Konchesky
Former Premier League footballer (Charity: Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity)
Saffron Lempriere
The Only Way Is Essex star (Charity: Children with Cancer UK)
Hannah MacLeod
Olympic gold medal-winning hockey player (Charity: Beat Eating Disorders)
Amelie Mauresmo
Former World Number 1 tennis player
Nell McAndrew
Model/TV personality (Charity: Dementia Revolution, Cancer Research UK, Caudwell Children)
Scott Mitchell
Husband of Dame Barbara Windsor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Chris Newton
Former Team GB cyclist (Charity: Anthony Nolan)
Leon Ockenden
Waterloo Road/Coronation Street actor (Charity: Softbones)
Jamie Peacock
Former England Rugby League captain (Charity: Sue Ryder)
Jonathan Pearce
Match of the Day commentator (Charity: The Lily Foundation)
Dani Rowe
Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist (Charity: Great Ormond Street Hospital)
Keith Senior
Former Rugby League player (Charity: The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust)
Kellie Shirley
Eastenders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Helen Skelton
TV presenter (Charity: Prostate Cancer UK)
Jane Slaughter
Eastenders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Cel Spellman
Radio presenter (Charity: WWF)
Paul Tonkinson
Comedian/podcaster
Jake Wood
Eastenders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Adam Woodyatt
Eastenders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Charlie Webster
TV presenter
Laura Wright
Classical singer (Charity: David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation)
Mark Wright
The Apprentice 2014 winner (Charity: Dementia Revolution)