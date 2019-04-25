Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide
The 2019 Formula 1 Grand Prix is underway and RadioTimes.com has rounded up where all the races are taking place and whether they are live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1
The 2019 Formula 1 season is in full swing with Lewis Hamilton expected to be the driver to beat once again.
Mercedes star Hamilton won his fifth World Championship in 2018 and is closing in on Michael Schumacher’s legendary total of seven.
Sky Sports have the lion’s share of live coverage in the Formula 1 2019 season after the broadcaster signed an exclusive deal to F1’s live TV rights in the UK.
Only one race – the British Grand Prix – will be shown live and free to air in the UK on Channel 4.
However, a new deal between Sky and Channel 4 means that F1 highlights will remain free to air on Channel 4 in 2019.
Check out the full F1 2019 season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.
How to watch Formula 1 live on TV and online in the UK
Sky Sports F1 has live coverage of every race this season. If you’re a subscriber you can watch via your set-top box or stream live using the Sky Sports mobile and tablet apps.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
There is also a special offer that allows fans to purchase the entire 2019 F1 season without other sports included in the package for the equivalent of just £5 per week.
Formula 1 live on TV: 2019 race calendar
28 April – Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
Full Azerbaijan Grand Prix preview including practice, qualifying and race start times
12 May – Spanish Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
26 May – Monaco Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
9 June – Canadian Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
23 June – French Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
30 June – Austrian Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
14 July – British Grand Prix
Watch live on Channel 4, Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV
28 July – German Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
4 August – Hungarian Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
1 September – Belgian Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
8 September – Italian Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
22 September – Singapore Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
29 September – Russian Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
13 October – Japanese Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
27 October – Mexican Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
3 November – USA Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
17 November – Brazilian Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
1 December – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
Formula 1 results
17 March – Australian Grand Prix
WINNER: Valtteri Bottas (MERCEDES)
2nd: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
3rd: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
31 March – Bahrain Grand Prix
WINNER: Lewis Hamilton (MERCEDES)
2nd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
3rd: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
14 April – Chinese Grand Prix
WINNER: LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
2nd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
3rd: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)