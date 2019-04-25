Barcelona Open: Watch Nadal, Nishikori, Thiem live stream online

The Barcelona Open is underway with Rafael Nadal gunning for his 12th title at the event in the last 15 years.

Advertisement

He is the current defending champion after sweeping Stefanos Tsitsipas aside in straight sets during last year’s final.

Dominic Thiem and Kei Nishikori will be hoping to push him all the way, though Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are not taking part in the tournament.

Fans can soak up widespread coverage of the competition over the coming days with easily-accessible options available in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barcelona Open.

When is the Barcelona Open on?

The Barcelona Open starts on 20th April 2019 and runs until 28th April 2019.

Play begins around 11:00am (UK time) each day and the last matches will start around 3:30pm (UK time).

How to watch the Barcelona Open

Fans can watch all of the action live on Amazon Prime.

Prime Video will host live matches, in-studio analysis and bring court-side reports throughout the tournament.

Existing Amazon Prime members can access the tournament for no extra cost.

New customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial which includes one-day delivery on items as well as live tennis action and Prime Video TV shows.

The service usually costs £7.99 per month and will host big events including the US Open later in the year.

Barcelona Open schedule

Selected matches only. Top three seeded players remaining. All UK time.

Wednesday 24th April – Round of 16

(1) Rafael Nadal v Leonardo Mayer – 12:50pm

Thursday 25th April – Round of 16

(3) Dominic Thiem v Jaume Munar – TBC

(4) Kei Nishikori v Felix Auger-Aliassime/Malek Jaziri – TBC

For the full daily schedule, visit the official ATP website.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.