Man Utd v Man City: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester United are enduring a torrid run of form ahead of their crucial showdown with noisy neighbours Manchester City.

The Red Devils were trampled 4-0 by Everton on Sunday following a 3-0 humbling by Barcelona just days before.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s early impact has subsided and United have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions.

They remain in the fight for a Champions League place but there’s more than just points at stake in the big derby game.

City will return to the top of the Premier League table with a three games to go if they topple United.

However, Liverpool fans will be in the unique position of wanting fierce rivals United to win the game in order to put them in the driving seat for the title.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is the Man Utd v Man City game?

Man Utd v Man City will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 24th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd v Man City

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Man Utd v Man City in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

United have run out of steam in the final weeks of the season.

Solskjaer has done a solid job considering the crumbling, ageing defensive options at his disposal.

Unfortunately for him, the season must go on, and City will happily torment their rivals.

Prediction: Man Utd 1-3 Man City

