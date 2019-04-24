Champions League TV schedule: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times

Champions League contenders are gearing up for the semi-finals as the competition reaches boiling point.

Tottenham stunned Manchester City after losing 4-3 in a stunning showdown at the Etihad, but triumphing on away goals in the 4-4 aggregate tie.

Elsewhere, Liverpool cruised beyond Porto with a 6-1 aggregate win.

Manchester United were blown away 4-0 on aggregate by Barcelona across the two legs while Ajax have dumped Juventus out of the tournament with a stunning display in Italy.

Every match will be live on BT Sport with the quarter-final second legs to be held on 16/17th April.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the Champions League knockout fixtures, TV schedule, and match previews – including predictions – for every game.

Champions League semi-final fixtures

Semi-finals first leg

Tottenham v Ajax – Tuesday 30th April (8:00pm UK time)

Barcelona v Liverpool – Wednesday 1st May (8:00pm UK time)

Semi-finals second leg

Liverpool v Barcelona – Tuesday 7th May (8:00pm UK time)

Ajax v Tottenham – Wednesday 8th May (8:00pm UK time)

Final

Tottenham/Ajax v Barcelona/Liverpool – Saturday 1st June (TBC)

How can I watch the Champions League live on TV in the UK?

The Champions League is shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

All the matches are available to watch via BTSport.com and via the BT Sport app.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and a full highlights TV programme at 10.30pm every night.

