Easter sport on TV guide: Full schedule for Premier League, World Snooker Championship, Amir Khan, Barcelona Open and more
Easter has arrived with a bumper sports calendar for you to enjoy throughout your well-earned four-day weekend.
The World Snooker Championship and Barcelona Open tennis get underway, Dereck Chisora and Amir Khan are in the ring across two exciting boxing cards and there’s a whole lot of Premier League, Football League and continental action to keep you entertained.
Liverpool and Manchester City are both in action, while Lionel Messi and his Barcelona team-mates feature on ITV4 in the coming days.
The NBA play-offs have started while UFC Fight Night promises to provides plenty of drama once again.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the key televised sporting events for you to soak up all the action over the long weekend.
Easter 2019 sport calendar
All times in UK time. Main sports events listed, check out the RadioTimes.com TV guide for complete daily listings of every TV channel.
Good Friday – 19th April
Football
12:30pm: Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest – Sky Sports Football and NOW TV
3:00pm: Burton v Portsmouth – Sky Sports Football and NOW TV
3:00pm: Birmingham v Derby – Sky Sports Red Button
3:00pm: Leeds v Wigan – Sky Sports Red Button
3:00pm: QPR v Blackburn – Sky Sports Red Button
5:15pm: Sunderland v Doncaster – Sky Sports Football, Main Event and NOW TV
7:05pm: Ayr United v Ross County – BBC Scotland
7:45pm: Norwich v Sheffield Wednesday – Sky Sports Red Button
Rugby League
12:45pm: Hull FC v Hull KR – Sky Sports Arena, Main Event, Mix and NOW TV
3:00pm: Wigan Warriors v St Helens – Sky Sports Arena, Main Event and NOW TV
NBA
3:30am: LA Clippers v Golden State Warriors – Sky Sports Arena and NOW TV
Easter Saturday (20th April)
Football
11:30am: Parma v AC Milan – Premier Sports 1
12:00pm: Hearts v Rangers – Sky Sports Football and NOW TV
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and NOW TV
5:00pm: Juventus v Fiorentina – Premier Sports 1
5:30pm: Newcastle United v Southampton – BT Sport 1
5:30pm: Accrington Stanley v Luton – Sky Sports Football, Main Event and NOW TV
7:30pm: Inter v Roma – Premier Sports 1
7:45pm: Barcelona v Real Sociedad – ITV4
Snooker
From 10:00am: World Snooker Championship – BBC2 and Eurosport
Tennis
1:30pm: Monte-Carlo Masters final – Amazon Prime
Boxing
7:00pm: Derek Chisora v Senad Gashi and more – Sky Sports Action and NOW TV
11:30pm: Amir Khan v Terence Crawford and more – BT Sport Box Office
UFC
4:00pm: UFC Fight Night (PreLims) – BT Sport ESPN
6:00pm: UFC Fight Night (Main Event) – BT Sport ESPN
Rugby Union
3:00pm: Saracens v Munster – BT Sport 2
5:30pm: La Rochelle v Sale Sharks – BT Sport 2
8:00pm: Clermont v Harlequins – BT Sport 2
NBA Play-Offs
1:30am: Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics – Sky Sports Arena and NOW TV
8:00pm: Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers – Sky Sports Arena and NOW TV
10:30pm: San Antonio Spurs v Denver Nuggets – Sky Sports Arena and NOW TV
Easter Sunday (21st April)
Football
12:30pm: Hibernian v Celtic – Sky Sports Football and NOW TV
1:30pm: Everton v Man Utd – Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and NOW TV
2:30pm: Freiburg v Dortmund – BT Sport ESPN
3:15pm: Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao – Premier Sports 1 and Eleven Sports 1
4:00pm: Cardiff v Liverpool – Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and NOW TV
Snooker
From 10:00am: World Snooker Championship – BBC2 and Eurosport
NBA Play-Offs
6:00pm: Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics – Sky Sports Arena and NOW TV
8:30pm: LA Clippers v Golden State Warriors – Sky Sports Arena and NOW TV
Rugby Union
3:15pm: Leinster v Toulouse – BT Sport 2 and Channel 4
Easter Monday (22nd April)
Football
12:30pm: Portsmouth v Coventry – Sky Sports Football, Main Event and NOW TV
1:00pm: Aston Villa v Millwall – Sky Sports Red Button
3:00pm: Derby v QPR – Sky Sports Red Button
5:15pm: Brentford v Leeds – Sky Sports Football and NOW TV
8:00pm: Chelsea v Burnley – Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and NOW TV
Tennis
From 10:00am: Barcelona Open – Amazon Prime
From 2:30pm: Hungarian Open – Amazon Prime
Snooker
From 10:00am: World Snooker Championship – BBC2 and Eurosport
Rugby League
7:45pm: Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Arena and NOW TV
