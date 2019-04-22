What boxing is on TV this week? How to watch Amir Khan, Dereck Chisora, Dave Allen in action

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about boxing in 2019 with some of the world’s hottest names gearing up for major fights.

Anthony Joshua will be stepping into the ring with Jarrell Miller last this year while there are plenty of terrific fights to be aired every week.

The UK boxing scene has plenty of talented stars capable of lighting up arenas across the country.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have picked up the rights to many big nights of boxing – but what do they have to offer this week?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full boxing schedule for this week including how you can watch the action live from home.

What boxing is on TV this week?

Saturday 20th April

O2 Arena, London

Coverage starts at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Action and NOW TV

Dave Allen v Lucas Browne (Heavyweight)

Derek Chisora v Senad Gashi (Heavyweight)

Joe Cordina v Andy Townend (British Lightweight title)

Josh Kelly v Przemyslaw Runowski (WBA International Welterweight title)

Madison Square Garden, New York City

Coverage starts at 11:30pm on BT Sport Box Office

Amir Khan v Terence Crawford (WBO World Welterweight title)

Shakur Stevenson v Christopher Diaz (Featherweight)

Teofimo Lopez v Edis Tatli (Lightweight)

Felix Verdejo v Bryan Vasquez (Lightweight)

How to watch boxing on TV and online in the UK?

The majority of major boxing events will be broadcast live on Sky Sports or BT Sport – with some fights designated for Pay Per View (PPV).

Sky Sports subscribers can catch fights on Sky Sports Action or stream bouts via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch non-PPV fights through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

For BT Sport bouts, there are multiple ways to sign up. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Major fights coming up in 2019

4th May: Saul Alvarez v Daniel Jacobs (WBC, WBA Super, IBF world middleweight titles)

18th May: Billy Joe Saunders v Shefat Isufi (WBO world super middleweight title)

1st June: Anthony Joshua v Jarrell Miller (WBA Super, WBO, IBF world heavyweight titles)