Monte-Carlo Masters: Watch Djokovic, Nadal, Zverev live stream online

The Monte-Carlo Masters is whittling down contenders with plenty of high-profile names still in the tournament.

No 1 seed Novak Djokovic sealed his place in the Round of 16 following a victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev remain his toughest challengers and will push him all the way.

Fans can soak up widespread coverage of the competition over the coming days with easily-accessible options available in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Monte-Carlo Masters.

When is the Monte-Carlo Masters on?

The Monte-Carlo Masters starts on Saturday 13th April 2019 and runs until Sunday 21st April 2019.

Play begins at approximately 10:00am (UK time) each day with the last matches starting around 2:00pm.

How to watch the Monte-Carlo Masters

Fans can watch all of the action live on Amazon Prime.

Prime Video will host live matches, in-studio analysis and bring court-side reports throughout the tournament.

Existing Amazon Prime members can access the tournament for no extra cost.

New customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial which includes one-day delivery on items as well as live tennis action and Prime Video TV shows.

The service usually costs £7.99 per month and will host big events including the US Open later in the year.

Monte-Carlo Masters schedule

For the full daily schedule, visit the official ATP website here.

