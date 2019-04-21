Aston Villa v Millwall: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Aston Villa are closing in on a Championship play-off place following a memorable second half of their 2018/19 campaign.

Advertisement

The Villains have enjoyed a remarkable rise in the closing stages of the season and have the edge over Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Derby going into the final games.

Boss Dean Smith will be determined to put another win on the board with just two games left after their Millwall clash – against table-toppers Leeds and Norwich.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Millwall game on TV and online.

What time is the Aston Villa v Millwall game?

Aston Villa v Millwall will kick off at 1:00pm on Monday 22nd April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Aston Villa v Millwall

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Villa have plenty of match-winners on their books with Tammy Abraham, Jack Grealish and goalscoring midfielder John McGinn all able to chip in with game-changing goals out of nowhere.

Millwall will be industrious and typically tough to break down but expect one of Villa’s key men to strike again to record the narrowest of victories.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-0 Millwall

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.