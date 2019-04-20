Premier League TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky and BT Sport listings for EVERY match live on TV and online
Complete Premier League UK TV coverage guide to the season, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch
The Premier League 2018/19 season is drawing with live TV matches promising huge drama in the closing stages of the season.
Sky Sports and BT Sport have confirmed which games they will broadcast live on TV through to the final day.
Highlights of every Premier League game will also be available on the BBC’s Match of the Day as usual.
Amazon Prime Video does not have any live football this season, although from the 2019/20 season they will have the rights to 20 Premier League games.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2018/19 fixtures including full Sky Sports, NOW TV and BT Sport listings, schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.
How to watch Premier League games on TV and online
Sky Sports
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport, with Sky Sports Premier League covering top flight games each week.
You can also stream the match via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch games through NOW TV without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month.
For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Premier League live on TV – 2018/19 fixtures
Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Matches live on TV will be listed in bold
Saturday 20 April 2019
Man City v Tottenham – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Huddersfield Town v Watford
West Ham v Leicester City
Wolves v Brighton
Newcastle United v Southampton – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Sunday 21 April 2019
Everton v Man Utd – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Arsenal v Crystal Palace – 4pm
Cardiff City v Liverpool – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 22 April 2019
Chelsea v Burnley – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Tuesday 23 April 2019
Tottenham v Brighton – 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Watford v Southampton – 7.45pm
Wednesday 24 April 2019
Wolves v Arsenal – 7.45pm
Man Utd v Man City – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Friday 26 April 2019
Liverpool v Huddersfield Town – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 27 April 2019
Tottenham v West Ham – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Cardiff City
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
Watford v Wolves
Brighton v Newcastle United – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Sunday 28 April 2019
Burnley v Man City – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Man Utd v Chelsea – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 29 April 2019
Leicester City v Arsenal – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Friday, 3 May 2019
Everton v Burnley – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday, 4 May 2019
Man City v Leicester City – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Arsenal v Brighton
Chelsea v Watford
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Fulham
Cardiff City v Crystal Palace – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Sunday, 5 May 2019
Huddersfield Town v Man Utd – 2.00pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Newcastle United v Liverpool – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday, 6 May 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday, 12 May 2019
Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Chelsea
Liverpool v Wolves
Man Utd v Cardiff City
Southampton v Huddersfield Town
Tottenham v Everton
Watford v West Ham