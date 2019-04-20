Newcastle v Southampton: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Newcastle could secure their status as a Premier League team for next season this weekend.

Advertisement

The Magpies are seven points clear of Cardiff in the top flight table – if they triumph and the Bluebirds lose, they will guarantee survival.

Rafa Benitez’s men already look like a strong bet to survive but the Spanish boss won’t rest until the job is complete.

Easter sport on TV guide: How to watch the biggest events LIVE on TV and online

Ayoze Perez has impressed in the latter half of the season and will be hoping to end the season with a flourish.

Southampton have won three of their last four games to claw their way out of immediate danger, but they will be determined to move away from 16th place this weekend.

Boss Ralph Hassenhuttl may not have captured much attention since replacing Mark Hughes in December, but he will delighted to have stabilised the club.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle v Southampton game on TV and online.

What time is the Newcastle v Southampton game?

Newcastle v Southampton will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 20th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Newcastle v Southampton

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Newcastle are an unpredictable team with a mixed bag of recent results.

They are a hard-working unit whether they can prove their quality on the day or not.

Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez can be match-winners for the Magpies, but the likes of Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse are equally capable of finding the net.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Southampton

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.