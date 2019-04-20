Man City v Tottenham: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester City will be determined to strike back against Tottenham this weekend after being knocked out of the Champions League by Spurs in controversial circumstances on Wednesday.

City lost the first leg 1-0, won the wild second encounter 4-3, but were dumped out of the tournament by away goals.

Much of the controversy stems from the decision to allow Fernando Llorente’s crucial striker as VAR missed the ball striking his arm.

Tensions sky-rocketed at the climax of the game as Raheem Sterling’s late ‘winner’ was ruled out by video technology as Sergio Aguero was offside in the build-up.

The stakes remain high in the Premier League encounter with a slip for either side likely to prove costly in City’s battle for the title or Spurs’ fight for a top-four place.

Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino will be determined to re-focus their players ahead of the Easter weekend showpiece game.

What time is the Man City v Tottenham game?

Man City v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 18th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man City v Tottenham

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 11:30am.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Amid the chaos, it’s easy to forget that Manchester City actually won the game and stuck four goals past Hugo Loris on the night at the Etihad.

This weekend they’ll return in full-focus with a backlash performance in mind.

Spurs won’t crumble, they won’t back down, but wounded City won’t accept anything less than a victory to flush out the post-Champions League blues.

Prediction: Man City 2-1 Tottenham

