Championship TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

Championship football is televised throughout the year on UK TV channels and we have a comprehensive guide to watch every moment live including kick-off times and how to tune in

Sheffield United Leeds

Championship fans will be growing increasingly nervous as the end-of-season run-in begins the gather pace.

Daniel Farke’s attacking Norwich side top the table while Sheffield United and Leeds continue to battle for the second automatic place with just a handful of games to go.

West Brom have consolidated their play-off position while Aston Villa, Derby and Bristol City have exploited Middlesbrough’s poor form in the race for Premier League football.

Televised fixtures have been confirmed until the end of April with the final day televised fixtures to be confirmed depending on the title race

Promotion contenders and relegation battlers can all expect to feature heavily on Sky Sports at the end of April and into May.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship fixtures live on TV and online this season.

Championship fixtures live on TV in 2018/19

Friday 19th April

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football and NOW TV

United v Forest match preview, prediction and how to watch here

Birmingham v Derby (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button

Birmingham v Derby match preview, prediction and how to watch here

Leeds v Wigan (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button

Leeds v Wigan match preview, prediction and how to watch here

QPR v Blackburn (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button

Norwich v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button

Norwich v Sheff. Wednesday match preview, prediction and how to watch here

Monday 22nd April

Aston Villa v Millwall (1:00pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button

Derby v QPR (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button

Brentford v Leeds (5:15pm) Sky Sports Football and NOW TV

Saturday 27th April

Sheffield United v Ipswich (5:15pm) Sky Sports Football and NOW TV

Norwich v Blackburn (7:30pm) Sky Sports Football and NOW TV

Sunday 28th April

Leeds v Aston Villa (12:00pm) Sky Sports Football and NOW TV

