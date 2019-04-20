Cardiff v Liverpool: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Liverpool travel to Wales for a crucial Premier League encounter with Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Reds are fresh from a 6-1 aggregate victory over Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals but will need to turn their focus back to domestic matters in order to maintain their momentum in the title race.

Liverpool head into the weekend two points clear of Manchester City having played one game more.

City play on Saturday, more than 24 hours before the Reds, but whatever the result, Liverpool need a victory on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are unlikely to be rested following their Champions League exploits as the season approaches crunch time.

Cardiff have given themselves a genuine shot at survival after beating Brighton during midweek.

Neil Warnock’s men are just two points from safety though they have played one extra game than the Seagulls who sit in 17th.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Cardiff v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is the Cardiff v Liverpool game?

Cardiff v Liverpool will kick off at 4:00pm on Sunday 21st April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Cardiff v Liverpool

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 3:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Liverpool’s performances wobbled in March though they still continued to pile up the wins.

Now they’ve turned on the style again; they look irresistible in attack and impenetrable at the back.

Cardiff will need a literal wrecking ball get beyond Virgil van Dijk and require a concrete wall of their own to stop Mane and Salah from wreaking havoc.

Prediction: Cardiff 0-2 Liverpool

