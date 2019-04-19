How to watch WWE Smackdown and Raw for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

WWE fans around the world have plenty to enjoy and look forward to following the latest showpiece event in pro wrestling.

Wrestlemania 35 attracted a huge global audience as the first even women’s main event resulted in Becky Lynch emerging victorious in a Winner Takes All Triple Threat match with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to secure the WWE Universal Championship belt, while several other high profile showdowns set up plenty of WWE storylines to be explored in WWE Smackdown and Raw episodes in the coming months.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch WWE in the UK

How to watch WWE Late Night Raw

WWE Late Night Raw is broadcast at 1:00am in the early hours of every Tuesday morning.

It is shown on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event though non-Sky customers can enjoy the action live on NOW TV.

Next episode: 1:00am, Tuesday 23rd April

How to watch WWE Late Night Smackdown

WWE Late Night Smackdown is broadcast at 1:00am in the early hours of every Wednesday morning.

It is shown on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event though non-Sky customers can enjoy the action live on NOW TV.

Next episode: 1:00am, Wednesday 17th April

How to watch WWE for free

WWE events will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Previous or existing customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Major WWE events in 2019

May 19th: Money in the Bank

July 14th: Extreme Rules

August 11th: SummerSlam

November 24th: Survivor Series

Major WWE events in 2020

January 26th: Royal Rumble

April 5th: Wrestlemania 36

