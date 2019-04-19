Norwich v Sheffield Wednesday: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Norwich are edging closer to promotion but their lead in the Championship title race is slipping going into the final few games of the season.

Advertisement

The Canaries are unbeaten in 10 Championship clashes, winning the first eight of that streak, but have drawn their most recent two games.

Leeds have won back-to-back games while Norwich have stumbled, narrowing the gap down to just four points with four games to go.

Promotion and the Championship title are very much still in the Canaries’ hands, but their end of season run-in will take a nervy turn if they fail to topple Sheffield Wednesday.

Steve Bruce’s men have been patchy in recent weeks otherwise they would have been in with an outside shot at a late surge into the play-offs.

They will provide stiff competition for Norwich, but who will triumph?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v Sheffield Wednesday game on TV and online.

What time is the Norwich v Sheffield Wednesday game?

Norwich v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 19th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Norwich v Sheffield Wednesday

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Norwich games are rarely short of goals.

Daniel Farke’s attacking side know how to ripple the net but unfortunately for them, they are too charitable in helping opponents find the goal.

Teems Pukki will lead the line superbly once again, Norwich will dominate position again, and they will just about triumph again.

Prediction: Norwich 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.