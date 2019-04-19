Hibernian v Celtic: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Celtic are on the verge of their ninth consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

The Bhoys have stormed ahead of the pack once again with fierce rivals Rangers sitting 11 points behind, ahead of the weekend games.

If Rangers fail to beat Hearts in Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon, Celtic can secure the title with a victory in the Scottish capital on Sunday.

Neil Lennon’s men have kept six clean sheets in their last seven games in all competitions.

They were held to a 0-0 home draw with Livingston during their latest Celtic Park clash, but will hope to seal the title at Easter Road.

Hibs are riding high after securing a top-half finish in the second phase of the Premiership and beating rivals Hearts 2-1 at Tynecastle in their last game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hibernian v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is the Hibernian v Celtic game?

Hibernian v Celtic will kick off at 12:30pm on Sunday 21st April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Hibernian v Celtic

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Celtic’s defensive solidity has been keeping the ship firmly on course over the last couple of months.

The Bhoys look virtually unbreakable, though Hibs are also a tricky prospect to break down.

Prediction: Hibernian 0-1 Celtic

