Everton v Man Utd: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from Champions League disappointment by taking a step towards qualification for next year’s tournament this weekend.

Advertisement

The Red Devils were torn apart by Lionel Messi as Barcelona ran out 3-0 winners at the Nou Camp on Tuesday night.

United will now focus solely on the league with a place in the top four just within their grasp.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men sit two points behind Arsenal and Chelsea who occupy fourth and fifth place respectively.

United do have a game in hand over Chelsea and will be keen to make this weekend count ahead of the final few weeks of the season.

Everton enjoyed solid wins over Chelsea, West Ham and Arsenal in back-to-back games recently, but their shock 2-0 defeat to relegated Fulham will have taken some of the wind out of their sails.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is the Everton v Man Utd game?

Everton v Man Utd will kick off at 1:30pm on Sunday 21st April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Everton v Man Utd

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The Solskjaer hype train is running out of steam in 2018/19 – as to be expected.

He has done an excellent job at making the best out of a bad situation, but the Norwegian boss needs time and money to carve out a competitive squad for himself.

Everton don’t have much to play for, but they won’t roll over for United.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Man Utd

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.