Chelsea v Burnley: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Chelsea are firmly in the hunt for a top-four place in the Premier League this season but need a big result against Burnley to continue their charge.

The Blues have experienced a mixed campaign in 2018/19 but remain close to Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United as the four sides battle it out for two remaining Champions League places.

Maurizio Sarri’s men enjoyed a three-game winning streak which propelled them into contention as United started to wobble.

Chelsea’s good form was ended by Liverpool last weekend but they will be hoping to resume their winning ways at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Burnley game on TV and online.

What time is the Chelsea v Burnley game?

Chelsea v Burnley will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 22nd April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Chelsea v Burnley

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League (from 7:00pm) and Main Event (from 7:30pm).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Chelsea have looked perfectly comfortable sweeping aside bottom-half Premier League teams in recent weeks.

Cardiff, Brighton and West Ham all fell to the Blues in a row with just one goal scored between them.

Burnley appear to be safe and will happily attempt to grind out a point, but Chelsea have lock-pickers capable of finding a way through.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Burnley

