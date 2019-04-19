Burton v Portsmouth: How to watch League One on TV and live stream

Portsmouth face Burton as the League One season enters the final stretch.

Pompey have won their last five league games and lifted the Checkatrade Trophy final in between, following a penalty shoot-out victory over promotion rivals Sunderland.

Kenny Jackett’s men are fourth in the table, level on points with Sunderland who sit in third.

Both sides have a game in hand over out-of-sorts Barnsley who are two point ahead in a coveted automatic promotion spot.

Burton are also in good form ahead of the showdown at the Pirelli Stadium.

Nigel Clough’s men have won four of their last five League One games and scored at least three goals in each of them.

In the other game of that streak, they – like Portsmouth – held Sunderland to a draw to heat up the promotion race once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Burton v Portsmouth game on TV and online.

What time is the Burton v Portsmouth game?

Burton v Portsmouth will kick off at 3:00pm on Friday 19th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Burton v Portsmouth

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both teams rank among the very top sides in the form table.

Portsmouth have hit a hot-streak at precisely the right time with Sunderland teetering.

However, Burton have proven they can score plenty of goals and have turned their modest Pirelli Stadium into a dangerous trap for visitors.

Prediction: Burton 2-2 Portsmouth

