Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Sheffield United will be desperate for a crucial victory over Nottingham Forest to claw their way back into the Championship promotion race.

The Blades have won just one of their last four games after drawing with Birmingham and Millwall and losing to Bristol City.

Leeds have won their last two games to open up a three-point gap over their Yorkshire rivals in the automatic places.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is leading his men into four crucial games to round off the season, starting with the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Martin O’Neill has failed to have the desired effect since returning to the City Ground.

Three consecutive defeats have virtually extinguished Forest’s faint hopes of securing a play-off spot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest game on TV and online.

What time is the Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest game?

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 12:30pm on Friday 19th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Sheffield United are wobbling at the wrong time, there’s no doubt about that.

Nerves have crept into their performances and the Blades have looked hesitant in attack since their key victory over Leeds.

Thankfully for them, Forest are free-falling through the league and are running out of targets to play for.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Nottingham Forest

