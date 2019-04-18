Napoli v Arsenal: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Arsenal have a strong lead to defend when they face Napoli in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

The Gunners brushed the Serie A outfit aside with a 2-0 victory at the Emirates last week.

Aaron Ramsey scored the opener before Lucas Torreira’s shot flicked off Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly beyond the goalkeeper to seal the result.

If Arsenal score once in Naples, the home side must score at least four goals to stand a chance of qualifying.

Unai Emery will be careful with his tactical decisions ahead of the game with silverware and a place in the Champions League awaiting the tournament winners.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Napoli v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is the Napoli v Arsenal game?

Napoli v Arsenal will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 18th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Napoli v Arsenal

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Arsenal fans have had a lot to be impressed by in 2019 so far.

Emery has gradually imposed himself on his largely inherited squad and is in a good position to steer the Gunners back to the Champions League at the first time of asking.

Napoli will throw everything they have at Arsenal, maybe even enough to grab a win, but the Gunners should have enough to narrowly progress.

Prediction: Napoli 1-1 Arsenal

