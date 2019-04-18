Leeds v Wigan: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Leeds are edging closer to a Premier League return with Wigan next in their sights.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have beaten Preston and Sheffield Wednesday without conceding a goal in the last week.

Sheffield United have drawn two games on the spin and handed Leeds a three-point cushion in the process.

Table-toppers Norwich also appear to be running out of steam following back-to-back draws.

Visitors Wigan are scrapping for their lives in 21st place, and will be desperate to upset the odds and clamber away from dangers.

What time is the Leeds v Wigan game?

Leeds v Wigan will kick off at 3:00pm on Friday 16th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Leeds v Wigan

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Not only do Leeds have the edge over the automatic promotion places, but Norwich’s stutter has dangled the carrot of going up as champions in front of Bielsa’s men.

The mentality has always been nervously looking over their shoulders, but with their fate in their own hands, Leeds’ attention should be fixed on catching the Canaries.

Patrick Bamford has bounced back into form at the perfect time following several dire missed chances, demonstrating the sort of mental steel Leeds will require in spades throughout the coming games.

Prediction: Leeds 3-1 Wigan

