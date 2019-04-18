Ayr v Ross County: How to watch Scottish Championship on TV and live stream

Ross County will secure promotion to the Scottish Premiership as champions this week if results fall their way.

The Staggies are six points clear of second-place Dundee United in the Championship table with three games to go.

If Ross County beat Ayr on Friday night and Dundee United fail to beat Inverness on Saturday, County will be crowned champions.

Co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson have navigated the second tier expertly in 2018/19 and will hope to seal the title this weekend.

County are unbeaten in four though they could only win two of those clashes.

Ayr have been equally patchy in recent weeks with a mixed bag of results in March and April.

The Honest Men will be determined to catch Dundee United in second, but would require a major swing of results in the coming games.

What time is the Ayr v Ross County game?

Ayr v Ross County will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 19th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Ayr v Ross County

Fans in Scotland can tune in to watch the game for free on the new BBC Scotland channel.

If you live elsewhere in the UK, you can access coverage on BBC iPlayer as well as on TV (Sky: 457, Freesat: 108, Virgin: 162).

The end is in sight, and while final league positions are of course yet to be finalised, both sides appear pretty locked in their places.

Ross County know that a win could seal the deal, and they’ll be desperate to not let the opportunity pass by.

Prediction: Ayr 1-2 Ross County

