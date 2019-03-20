Accessibility Links

Wales v Trinidad and Tobago: How to watch Wales on TV and live stream

Wales host Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly clash on Wednesday night and we’ve rounded up how you can watch the action

Gareth Bale

Wales kick off their 2019 international fixtures with a home clash against Trinidad and Tobago.

The Dragons ended last year on a low note after being toppled by Denmark and Albania in their final international break.

Boss Ryan Giggs will be hoping for a straight-forward victory over Trinidad and Tobago – who sit 93rd in the FIFA world rankings.

All eyes will be on Gareth Bale who is part of the Wales squad to face the Caribbean side at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham.

The Real Madrid star has come under heavy pressure this season from his club fans and will be hoping for some respite on international duty.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v Trinidad and Tobago game on TV and online.

What time is the Wales v Trinidad and Tobago game?

Wales v Trinidad and Tobago will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 20th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Wales v Trinidad and Tobago

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:40pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. 

It will also be available on Welsh-language channel S4C.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Trinidad have lost three of their four four games 1-0 against far weaker opponents than Wales.

Giggs’ men will be keen to rack up a big win to get their year off to a confident start.

Prediction: Wales 4-0 Trinidad and Tobago

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

