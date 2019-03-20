BBC confirms four-year deal to show FA Cup games for free

FA Cup matches will continue to be shown live on the BBC until 2025 after their broadcast deal was extended.

The current deal runs until the end of 2020/21, when the new four-year extension comes into force.

Up to 18 games per season will be shown live and free-to-air as part of the agreement.

It was also confirmed that Manchester United v Chelsea in the 2018/19 FA Cup fifth round boasted the highest audience for a domestic football game this season with 8.1million tuning in.

Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater said: “We are delighted to have secured these FA Cup rights until the 2024/25 season, ensuring the millions that tune into free-to-air TV can continue to enjoy the most famous domestic cup competition in the world.

“This new deal now brings even more games to audiences across the country as the BBC provides top-class sport on all of our platforms.

“Our FA Cup coverage delivers some of the year’s biggest viewing figures, engages a key younger audience and provides memorable sporting moments that unite a nation.”

Which FA Cup semi-final games will be live on the BBC?

Under the current deal, this season’s FA Cup semi-final showdown between Manchester City v Brighton will be broadcast live on BBC1.

City recorded a controversial comeback from 2-0 down to beat Swansea 3-2 in their quarter-final clash.

Sergio Aguero scored the decisive goal, though replays showed he was marginally offside with VAR not available to overturn the decision.

Brighton produced an equally dramatic comeback against Millwall as they drew 2-2 before triumphing in a penalty shoot-out.

Gary Lineker will present coverage of the City v Brighton semi-final which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday 6th April.

Prior to the game, Dan Walker and the Football Focus team will be at Wembley from 12:00pm to preview the crucial weekend of FA Cup action.

Watford face Wolves in the other FA Cup semi-final after beating Crystal Palace and Manchester United respectively.

The Hornets have only reached one domestic cup final in their history while Wolves are four-time winners of the competition.

The four Premier League sides will be desperate to add silverware to their trophy cabinets with City gunning for their second crown of 2018/19 in a bid to win the quadruple.

BBC1 will also air highlights of both semi-finals on the evening of Sunday 7th April.