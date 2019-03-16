Six Nations permutations: How Wales, England, Ireland can win Six Nations

The Six Nations 2019 draws to a close on Saturday with three teams still in the hunt for the crown.

Wales are in the driving seat and hold the strongest position going into the last day.

However, England and Ireland could still ruin the party.

Scotland, France and Italy are out of the running but will be playing for pride on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the Six Nations permutations ahead of the weekend, confirming how Wales, England and Ireland could win the competition,

Wales win the Six Nations if…

…they beat Ireland.

Wales could tie with England on 20 points but would then automatically earn three bonus points for sealing the Grand Slam.

If Wales draw with Ireland, they would need England to lose to win the Six Nations, albeit without the Grand Slam.

England win the Six Nations if…

…Wales lose or draw against Ireland and England beat Scotland.

Ireland win the Six Nations if…

…they beat Wales and England lose to Scotland.

How to watch the Six Nations

All of the matches will be available to watch live on either the BBC or ITV.

For specific game kick-off times, see the fixture schedule below.

BBC games will also be available to stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

ITV games can be streamed through the ITV Hub.

Six Nations fixtures this weekend

Round 5

Italy v France – Saturday 16th March, 12:30pm – live on ITV

Wales v Ireland – Saturday 16th March, 2:45pm – live on BBC

England v Scotland – Saturday 16th March, 5:00pm – live on ITV