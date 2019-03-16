Fantasy Premier League tips: Fantasy Football transfers to make in FPL GW31

Fantasy Premier League managers have been left with a tricky situation to navigate in Gameweek 31 with many sides out of action.

Manchester United and Manchester City are among five top flight teams left in the FA Cup, meaning their fixtures have been postponed for the weekend.

Just five Premier League games will be played across Saturday and Sunday with many popular Fantasy Football stars not involved.

Chelsea and Liverpool remain in action but bosses will need to be savvy with their transfers in order to capitalise on the Free Hit chip – if they haven’t already deployed it.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the best Fantasy Premier League transfers you should make in Gameweek 31.

Goalkeeper: Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham) – £4.8m

West Ham take on toothless Huddersfield at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Terriers have only scored in three of their last 12 games in all competitions, meaning Fabianski is a solid bet for GW31.

Defender: Declan Rice (West Ham) – £4.6m

It’s a rarity but this weekend really is the time to double-up on West Ham’s defensive players.

Rice – fresh from his first call-up to the England squad – has earned numerous plaudits and FPL points throughout the 2018/19 season.

Defender: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – £6.3m

Chelsea have overcome their February strife to record three clean sheets in five games.

Azpilicueta has recorded two assists in that time as well and will hope to add to that tally against leaky Everton.

Midfielder: Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – £10.8m

The Blues’ match-saving star bagged a last-gasp equaliser against Wolves to spark a sigh of relief around Stamford Bridge last weekend.

With many premium-cost players rested this weekend, he could be the biggest hitter of GW31.

Midfielder: Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – £9.8m

An obvious selection but if Mane isn’t already in your FPL side, now is the time.

Eight goals in eight games have kept Liverpool ticking along while Mohamed Salah has attempted to locate his shooting boots and Mane could run riot against Fulham.

Forward: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – £9.0m

Vardy has enjoyed a hot-streak of four goals and an assist in his last three outings for the Foxes.

New boss Brendan Rodgers will cast off Vardy’s shackles after a hit-and-miss spell under Claude Puel and allow him freedom to drive at goal whenever he pleases.

Forward: Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – £6.3m

It may seem like a knee-jerk to bring Wilson into the fold just one game, one goal and one assist after a six-match absence through injury, but looking at his upcoming fixtures, he is likely to run riot until the end of the season.

Six of Bournemouth’s final eight fixtures are against bottom-half opponents, while they also face Leicester away and Tottenham at home.