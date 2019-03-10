Arnold Palmer Invitational: How to watch PGA Tour on TV and live stream online

The Arnold Palmer Invitational 2019 is ready to get underway with a host of big names setting their sights on the title.

Tiger Woods has been ruled out with a neck strain though Phil Mickelson will feature in the competition for the first time since 2013.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy has recorded four consecutive top five finishes in the 2019 PGA Tour.

The Northern Irish star will be hoping for his first outright tournament victory of the season in Bay Hill, Florida.

Fans can soak up widespread coverage of the competition over the coming days with easily-accessible TV and live stream options available in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational on TV and online.

When is the Arnold Palmer Invitational on?

The Arnold Palmer Invitational starts on Thursday 7th March 2019 and runs until Sunday 10th March.

Tee times are around 12:30am (UK time) each day though live coverage won’t start immediately.

How to watch and live stream the Arnold Palmer Invitational

You can watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational live on Sky Sports Golf at the following times:

Thursday 7th March

Featured groups: Sky Sports Golf (2:00pm)

Main coverage: Sky Sports Golf (7:00pm)

Friday 8th March

Featured groups: Sky Sports Golf (2:00pm)

Main coverage: Sky Sports Golf (7:00pm)

Saturday 9th March

Main coverage: Sky Sports Golf (5:30pm)

Sunday 10th March

Main coverage: Sky Sports Golf (4:30pm)

Sky Sports subscribers can also live stream the event via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

