UFC Fight Night 146: How to watch Derrick Lewis v Junior dos Santos – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

UFC Fight Night is ready to go with a heavyweight match-up between Derrick Lewis and Junior dos Santos set to end in fireworks.

Lewis – who was defeated in his first title fight by Daniel Cormier – has gained a reputation as a hard-hitting star with a string of exciting fights in his record.

It will be a tight battle with the technical Dos Santos who is fresh from two excellent victories over Blagoy Ivanov and Tai Tuivasa.

Both stars will be gunning for a knockout, both stars are very capable of doing just that – who will land the crucial strike in UFC Fight Night 146?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 146 on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night 146 start?

The UFC Fight Night main card – including Lewis v Dos Santos – will start around 1:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 10th March.

The preliminary card starts around 10:00pm on the evening of Saturday 9th March.

Where will UFC Fight Night 146 take place?

The event will be hosted at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Around 15,000 fans can pack into the facility which usually hosts the Wichita Thunder minor league hockey team.

How to watch and live stream UFC Fight Night 146

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 1 on TV and via the official BT Sport app.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

