6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Sheila’s heart attack and Des returns

Heartbreak drives Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) to a heart attack this week, when her plan to steal Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) back from Jane Harris (Annie Jones) ends with a trip to the hospital.

Fan favourite Des Clarke (Paul Keane) also gets dragged in, while Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) fears Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) has moved on after he kisses Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) receives a death threat.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 25th – 29th January 2021.

Des returns to Erinsborough

We’ve all been there – your ex has moved on and you’re finding it hard to accept, then you secretly contact their new partner’s estranged husband to help you destroy their new romance… Well, maybe we haven’t taken things that far (yet), but lovesick Sheila is so determined to win back Clive she’s pulling out the big guns: Des Clarke.

Convinced Jane would dump Clive in a heartbeat if true love Des was back in town (despite them amicably calling time on their ill-advised marriage not that long ago), Sheila gets Clarkey on board with her plan under flimsy false pretences, implying something is seriously wrong with his old flame. Des seeks out Jane and finds her on a date with old pal Clive, and the trio realise Mrs Canning has been meddling…

Sheila has a heart attack

Soon, ashamed Sheila is on the scene, confronted with her transparent efforts to use Des to wreck Clive and Jane’s relationship so she can sink her talons back into the dishy doctor. But the quartet’s argument gets so heated, shaken Sheila has a heart attack!

After emergency surgery to fit a pacemaker, Sheila remains undeterred and continues with the next phase of Operation: Clive. Playing on Des’s guilt at his anger contributing to her collapse, Sheila agrees to forgive him on the grounds she does him a massive favour – one which she’s sure will drive Clive back into her arms… What has she got in mind now?

Shane kisses Amy

January rumbles on (and on…) but it’s still pre-Christmas in Erinsborough, due to Channel 5 now being almost a month behind Australia (don’t get us started), and Dipi is hoping she can reunite her family for the festive season. Didn’t think of that when she was cheating with Pierce, did she?

It might be too late to save her marriage, as Shane grows closer to effervescent Amy this week and the pair share a kiss. Dips tries to hide her disappointment as Puff admits to the peck, dashing hopes of reconciliation for the pair. Does Shane really want to move on with Amy?

Hendrix death threat horror

There’s not much ho ho ho for Hendrix as bad boy Kane Jones (Barry Conrad) sends him a chilling death threat over the money he owes him from the failed card game scam. That’ll teach him.

Desperate to raise cash from thin air before he gets a beating, Hendrix turns to partner in crime Jay Rebecchi (Dhruv Malge) for help, who suggests he steal the expensive diamond necklace his dad gave to Dipi and sell it. Which sounds simple in theory, which probably means it’s going to go disastrously wrong…

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) returns from his trip abroad in a surprisingly chipper mood. As his family freak out at his uncharacteristically chilled-out vibe, they really start to worry when he days he’d like to have lunch with David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes). Does this mean he’s changed his mind about nutty Nic’s suitability as the boys’ surrogacy baby mama? Don’t bet on it.

Male pride gets in the way for Levi Canning (Richie Morris) as he struggles with assembling the billy cart that Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) brought him. Embarrassed when she, then Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan), offer their assistance with the simple task, emasculated Levi insists he can put it together himself. Meanwhile, the trained mechanic and handyman look on, knowing this won’t end well.

