Neighbours’ Bea gets a shock when she learns her new man is Levi’s attacker

Things have not gone smoothly for Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) in Neighbours when it comes to her love life – her last boyfriend was Finn Kelly after all.

She did have her eyes on Levi Canning (Richie Morris) but those feelings went unrequited, even after a faux relationship between the two of them but in typical soap timing, he has now realised how he feels about her and may have left it too late.

Bea has now found herself growing closer to newcomer Nathan (Jackson Gallagher) who also goes by the name Paco – one of the youths who beat Levi up years before in an attack that left him with epilepsy. So far, Bea does not know who she is involved with, but that is about to change.

When Bea learns the truth, she is horrified at the situation she has gotten herself in and begins to think that she has the worst taste in men going (we won’t argue, Bea). As for Levi, he is taken aback by the revelation and is left to wonder whether he should just give the pair his blessing.

Will Bea take a chance with Nathan, or could she and Levi finally be about to get their acts together and give things a go?

Elsewhere next week, look for tension to finally boil over into a violent brawl between Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) and Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) in the wake of the affair between Pierce and Dipi (Sharon Johal).

But as for Dipi, her mind is still firmly on Pierce and when he announces that it is the end of the road for he and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), she thinks that they may have a chance of starting something official. But is Pierce in the same headspace as she is, or is Dipi about to get her heart broken?

