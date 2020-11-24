6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Dipi and Pierce affair revealed and Jay Rebecchi arrives

Get ready for what promises to be one of the biggest weeks of 2020 in Neighbours, as the scandalous affair between Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) and Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) is finally revealed, leaving Ramsay Street reeling.

We also finally get introduced Jay Rebecchi (Dhruv Malge), the ‘missing’ middle child, whose arrival could save his parents’ marriage. And Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) has no idea of the dark secret her new man is hiding.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 30th November – 4th December 2020.

Affair reveal rocks Ramsay Street

After months of furtive looks, forbidden lust, hotel hook-ups and one major recast in the middle of it all, Pierce and Dipi’s affair is out in the open – and life in Ramsay Street will never be the same again.

Shocked Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) finds the pair together, forcing guilty Dips to confess to shattered Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) she’s been cheating on him. This threatens to push Shane back to drugs, can he fight the temptation to stay clean in the face of Dipi’s infidelity? The Rebecchi marriage is at crisis point, and Dipi doesn’t know if she and Shane have a future having fallen so hard for Pierce and his rock-hard pecs. But who’s this walking through the door of No.30 to potentially save the day…?

Jay Rebecchi arrives

We’ve waited years to meet Dipi and Shane’s missing middle child, brainbox son Jay Rebecchi, and now he’s finally here – and what a time to visit, with his parents relationship in ruins.

The much-talked about, never seen, teen lives away at boarding school and he stops his mum and dad’s ding-dong dead in its tracks, their delight at seeing him dissipating any anger. For now, at least. Could Jay’s homecoming mend their marriage? It’s probably going to take a bit more than that, let’s be honest…

Pierce in danger as he accuses Nicolette

Over at the Greysons’ it’s Pierce’s turn to beg for a second chance, which doesn’t look promising as Chloe runs straight into the arms of Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) who is only to keen to provide a shoulder to cry on for her crush (and the rest).

Accusing Nic of orchestrating the affair being exposed so she can swoop in and claim Chloe for herself doesn’t earn paranoid Pierce any brownie points, but his wronged wife eventually comes round and admits she may be able to forgive him – in time. Wrecked and wired by a dangerous lack of sleep, Pierce ends the week trying to beat his insomnia and ends up having a shocking accident. Has this explosive storyline taken a final tragic twist?

Bea’s new man has a link to Levi’s past

Fed up of waiting for Levi Canning (Richie Morris) to realise they’re meant to be together, Bea enjoys spending time with her hot new man, Nathan Packard (Jackson Gallagher). Unfortunately, Packo has a link to Levi’s past that could derail the romance – he’s one of the thugs responsible for the traumatic attack on the the cop when he was a kid. Bet that wasn’t mentioned in his online dating profile.

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan), having tracked down his cousin’s tormentor, puts the pieces together and tries to split Nathan and Bea before she realises who he really is, while Levi prepares to face his attacker in the hope of gaining closure. This won’t end well.

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) hasn’t had the best romantic track record since being widowed – troublesome twins Dee Bliss and Andrea Somers both left him heartbroken, and ditzy secretary Rose Walker went back to the husband he was helping her divorce. Is his luck changing with do-gooder nurse Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman)? Not if meddling Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) has anything to do with it, seeing as he hijacks their date this week. Pray he doesn’t get his guitar out and start serenading them during dessert.

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) can’t take the pressure and explodes at boyfriend Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar), admitting she’s not ready to sleep with him yet. This explains why she’s been so tense lately, and after she gets her fears off her chest the young lovers are back on track. Or are they? Richie looks suspiciously like he’s sitting on his own private pain.

