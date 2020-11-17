Neighbours sets up shock reveal as Nicolette leads Chloe to a game-changing discovery

Pierce Greyson and Dipi Rebecchi (Don Hany and Sharon Johal) have been enjoying each others company in a very intimate way in recent weeks as both have turned to one another to escape the problems in their own marriages.

But when Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) discovered their affair and used the information to make Pierce give up his shares in Lassiters, and then tried to make him leave town along with Hendrix (Benny Turland), they knew that it was only a matter of time before the truth came out.

Well next week it does, only it is not Paul that plays a part in the pairs undoing, that role falls to Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).

Nicolette, who has long had feelings for Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) learns what is happening and, true to form, makes it her mission to ensure that Chloe learns all about it too. As she ponders her next move after she learns the truth, she soon realises that the only thing that will make a difference is Chloe seeing what is happening for herself.

And so, as Pierce and Dipi head to a room at Lassiters, Nicolette orchestrates things so that Chloe is not far behind- and she ends up walking and seeing them both in the act. With the affair now out in the open, will Dipi have no choice but to confess everything to Shane (Nicholas Coghlan)?

Elsewhere in Ramsay Street, the show recently announced that they will be celebrating International Men’s Day by having an episode featuring only male cast members, much like they have done previously for International Women’s Day.

The episode will put the focus on the characters being there for one another (much like the theme tune says) while looking at issues that impact men like mental health.

