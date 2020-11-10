6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Scarlett faces the music and Paul blackmails Pierce

The frankly terrifying stalker Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan Brown) saga reaches a climax riddled with irony and karma, as she becomes the victim of her own sick stunt. Is the nightmare finally over for Ned Willis (Ben Hall)?

Also, Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) is blackmailed by arch-enemy Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) when he discovers just how neighbourly he’s getting with Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal), and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) finds her future is in ruins thanks to boyfriend Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland).

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 16th – 20th November 2020.

Scarlett faces justice after acid attack horror

Scarlett’s best-laid plans went spectacularly to pot when she ended up as the victim of the acid attack intended for Ned. The unstable stalker lies in a hospital bed, her face ravaged by horrific scars from the substance, yet still she insists on saying ‘no comment’ to the police.

Ned’s had enough, and after weeks of misery and mind games he confronts his tormentor and forces her to admit all about how she faked her death and framed him for a murder that never took place. Don’t bank on Scarlett not being able to find a way to wriggle out of justice being done – she could break free from those cuffs and be chasing Ned round that maze again quicker than you can say ‘Fandangle’.

Paul blackmails Pierce

Paul is rubbing his hands with utter glee when he rumbles the affair between (new-look) Pierce and Dipi, after catching them in a lusty after-hours liaison at the Lassiters office. Seizing the chance to hold it over his business rival, the Robinson rogue issues an ultimatum: sell his shares in the hotel or Chloe Greyson (April Rose Pengilly) finds out her hubby’s dirty secret.

Panicking Pierce has some serious thinking to do, while Chloe is under the mistaken impression her marriage is getting back on track. If only she knew… And when young Nell Rebecchi (Scarlett Anderson) innocently finds the swanky diamond necklace Auntie Dipi got from her fancy man, could the couple’s betrayal be exposed to the whole family?

Harlow accused of cheating

Brainbox Harlow is feeling the pressure as exam time looms. It’s too late to apply for any special consideration from the school (have a heart, Erinsborough High governors, the girl’s mum got blown up in a car bomb six months ago) so the stressed student simply has to knuckle down.

Hendrix thinks he’s helping his girlfriend by getting hold of the exam paper and sneakily snapping pics of it to send her in advance. That’s not helping, just out-and-out cheating, as Hendrix is forced to explain when Harlow ends up accused of foul play to get the grades. Can Hendrix convince everyone this is all his doing? And will Harlow forgive her fella for potentially ruining her future?

Can Jane and Nicolette make up?

Any birthday celebrations for Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) are on hold since she and mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) are barely on speaking terms. Turns out it’s not that easy to get over the possibility Nic’s emotional showdown with nasty nan Mrs Mangel may have finished the old battleaxe off.

Nic (for once) suggests a way to move forward by encouraging Jane to face her guilt at not being there for her grandmother’s passing, and try to find a degree of the closure her daughter managed to get in the matriarch’s dying days. The women thrash out their issues and end up in a much better place. Why not set fire to Helen Daniels’ legendary portrait of Mrs Mangel to symbolise moving on and be done with it?

Elswhere on Neighbours

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is cranky and moody. So what’s new? She’s obviously still smarting after her recent break-up with lovely Dr Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine), but grandson Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) grows concerned there could be more to his gran losing her groove than that. Is upset Sheila hiding something bigger?

The aforementioned Nicolette still has some demons to battle in the form of old mate Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman), who insists they pay back the windfall they got from a lottery ticket belonging to a comatose patient who subsequently died. Finders keepers, reckons Nic, but guilt-ridden Audrey won’t let it go and comes up with a risky of making this murky situation right…

