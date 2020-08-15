6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Shane’s dark drug secret revealed

This week’s visit to Neighbours sees Emmett’s mother arrive and immediately make waves. Meanwhile, Shane has a dark secret that threatens to destroy him.

Here are your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 17th and Friday 21st August 2020.

Shane struggles to kick the drugs

While drugs are doing the rounds at Erinsborough and Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) thinks she has cracked the case, she has no idea that her own father, Shane (Nicholas Coghlin), is using them to help with his studies. Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) finds out this week and urges him to kick the habit.

But the withdrawals are worse than Shane thought and while Dipi (Sharon Johal) books him a room at Lassiters so he can try and de-stress from how busy he has been, he soon finds that he is craving the drugs more than ever. But while he will need his family to get himself through it, he is determined that nobody finds out and Roxy promises to keep his secret. But how long can Shane hold out, and how will the rest of the Rebecchi family feel when they learn the mistake he has made?

Jenna makes herself known

When Brent Colefax (Texas Watterson) intimidates Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and loses his temper at number 32, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) ask him to leave. But he has barely said goodbye before his mother, Jenna (Anna Lise Phillips) turns up and starts throwing her weight around; insisting that they are both unfit to look after Emmett. With tensions high and Jenna refusing to be reasoned with, the boys have to tread carefully.

They have their work cut out for them though as Brent has given Jenna a scathing review of their fostering abilities and she knows all the trouble that Emmett has been in since she came to stay with them. Telling them she is determined to report them as unfit, is this latest setback in Aaron and David’s fostering dream going to end up being the final straw?

Susan continues to depend on Jane

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) can be forgiven for not feeling at her most confident given what a hellish 2020 she has had. But even though she has just returned from her holiday, she is still on edge and problems at the school quickly overwhelm her.

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) helped her out of a tight spot before, but she begins to grow concerned this week when Susan keeps passing jobs off for her to deal with. But Jane knows she needs to tread carefully with Susan and so does the tasks, but when Susan avoids dealing with a problem parent and instead asks Jane to handle the meeting, Jane realises that Susan has a problem. But with Jane living at number 28 and in need of a job, she knows she will have to tread carefully if she chooses to address the situation. How will Jane proceed?

Paul’s actions anger Terese

When David finds out that Paul tried to bribe Jenna, he is furious. While Jenna did have a change of heart, she did drink some of the money away which concerns everyone as she is a recovering alcoholic. Paul gets another serve later though when Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglue) leans what he has done and, being a recovering alcoholic herself, she takes him to task for enabling her to drink.

But it is Paul who is left shocked later when he learns that Terese and Jenna have bonded and Jenna will now be working at Lassiters- how will he react to what Terese has done? As for Jenna, while she does seem to eventually soften her stance towards David and Aaron, will she be able to accept that them looking after Emmett in his best interests, or will her job in Ernsborough just lead her to cause more problems?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Things remain tense at the Canning household even after Levi (Richie Morris) moves back in. Sheila (Collette Mann) cannot hide how awkward she feels around him which leaves Levi feeling like he is unable to relax. While Kyle (Chris Milligan) tries to put them both at ease, it is clear they have a long way to go.

Harlow and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) are on a mission to improve the environment but when they pitch eco-friendly improvements at Lassiters- Paul shuts them down. But the girls will not be deterred, and it soon leads to tension between Harlow and Paul.

