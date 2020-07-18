6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Harlow arrested in shock drugs raid as Mackenzie heads into surgery

This week’s visit to Neighbours sees a shock arrest as Harlow is caught up in a drugs scandal.

Meanwhile, Elly gets a surprising offer.

Here are your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 20th and Friday 24th July 2020.

Mackenzie’s big day arrives

It is a big week for Mackenzie as she prepares to head to the hospital for her gender confirmation operation. But while she has been distracted by meeting her family that she never knew about, her return to Ramsay Street finds her starting to feel nervous. There is another distraction on the way as she soon realises that Shane and Dipi Rebechhi (Nicholas Coghlan and Sharon Johal) have not sorted out their differences following a row over her father. She attempts to heal the rift before heading to the hospital but soon nearly causes another when she has a misunderstanding with Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar) and nearly heads into the operation without resolving it. Luckily he shows how much he cares and turns up at the hospital in a touching sign of support. As Mackenzie undergoes something huge, she is comforted by how many people care about her and accept her for who she is. It’s the dawn of a new chapter for Mackenzie.

Shaun takes Elly by surprise

Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) tries to put the past behind her this week and following Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) warning off the reporter that had been hounding her, she feels it is the right time to get back into the world. When she spots a meeting for new mothers, she debates attending but following some persuasion from Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) she agrees to go along. Elly is surprised at how welcoming the group is and feels at ease enough to relax and answer questions about all that happened with Finn Kelly (Rob Mills). But when she gets home she is devastated to learn how the group really felt about her and her upset leads to Shaun making a gesture to try and lift her spirits. But Shaun has more than that on his mind and he soon presents Elly with an offer that could change her life forever.

Harlow gets arrested

It’s Hendrix Grayson’s (Benjamin Turland) 18th birthday this week and he surprises Harlow Robinson by insisting that he does not want to have a big party. Harlow knows Hendrix all too well though and is able to secure the backpackers as a venue for a last-minute surprise celebration. While Hendrix sets about enjoying himself and is grateful for the gesture, Harlow soon notices that something is amiss. She, along with Ned and Roxy Willis (Ben Hall and Zima Anderson) realise that there are drugs at the party and they immediately set about trying to track them down. Harlow makes the discovery of a bag full of pills and panics, throwing them away as quickly as she can. Only at that moment, the police arrive and catching Harlow in the act, she is arrested- by one of her best friends! Will the real dealer be found, or will Harlow be joining her father as the latest Robinson to be put behind bars?

Sheila makes a shocking confession

Sheila Canning (Collette Mann) has been visibly nervous around grandson Levi (Richie Morris) since he arrived in Erinsborough recently, despite Kyle (Chris Milligan) being thrilled to have his cousin in town. Her boyfriend, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) is quick to notice that all is not well and begins to quiz Sheila on what it is about him that puts her so on edge. After some persuasion, she eventually relents and breaks down, telling Clive a dark secret from her past involving Levi that she is sure will forever destroy her family if word got out. What did Sheila do? As for Levi, he has problems of his own following his seizure on the island. Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) who witnessed it shows concern but when she pushes the point that he could have a fit on the job, he snaps. Why is Levi keeping his epilepsy a secret and does it have anything to do with what is upsetting Sheila?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) gets into more trouble at school thanks to troublemaker Louis (Declan Dennis) who trashes a classroom and leaves Emmett to deal with the fallout. But when the youngster takes the blame, how will Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) punish him when they know he was not to blame?

Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) has a dramatic first day on the job and her first arrest will be one she will not be forgetting any time soon: Harlow. But Yashvi finds herself torn between her professional duty and her need to help a friend that she knows to be innocent. Will Yashvi be able to help Harlow, and will she put at her career at risk?

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.