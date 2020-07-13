Neighbours to revisit Gary Canning’s death in emotional scenes

It’s another emotional time in Neighbours as today’s episode (July 13th) sees several residents, including Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) head back to the island as part of a restoration project to get it ready for when work begins on it.

But is Kyle ready to revisit the place where his father was murdered?

When Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) ask for volunteers, they are surprised when both Kyle and Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) are among the people to offer help.

Determined to turn the island into something good, they are both keen but aware of the memories it will bring back.

Once they arrive with Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Levi (Richie Morris) in tow, it soon becomes clear that Kyle is overwhelmed by memories of Gary (Damien Richardson) and he hastily heads off alone to try and compose himself.

However, not long after heading off, he stumbles upon the arrow that Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) used to kill him and it all becomes too much for him.

Sensing his pain, Roxy attempts to put their problems aside and attempts to comfort him. She reminds him that while the island is full of dark memories, he should not also forget the happy ones he and Gary shared when his father arrived to patch things up after they had a brawl on Ramsay Street.

But with Roxy and Kyle not on the best of terms following her kiss with Levi, will Kyle realise he needs to let her help, and could this lead to the pair finally getting together after months of miscommunication?

The last time we saw the island was during the shows week of Endgame specials, airing late night as part of the big 35th-Anniversary celebrations. The story was the culmination of the Finn Kelly story that saw the amnesiac regain his memories and subsequently going off the rails- killing Gary and attempting to burn everyone else alive in the process.

The story has also been revisited thanks to a tell-all book written by an old flame of Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) whom he mistakenly confided in, unaware that she was an author who wished to write about the horrors that Finn subjected everyone to.

