7 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Levi and Roxy get close as Shaun returns to Ramsay Street

This week’s visit to Neighbours sees Shaun make a return while someone else prepares to say goodbye for good.

Meanwhile, there is trouble for Emmett as he starts his new school.

Here are your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 13th and Friday 17th July.

Levi shares a kiss with Roxy

It doesn’t take long for Levi Canning (Richie Morris) to learn a valuable lesson about living with his gran – do not let Sheila (Colette Mann) get involved in your love life. When she tries to sign him up to a dating website, Kyle (Chris Milligan) warns him that this is just the beginning and she will continue to interfere whether he likes it or not. Not wanting to even entertain the idea of his gran matchmaking for him, he heads out to The Waterhole to meet ladies himself, and he soon meets a lovely young woman by the name of Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson). Whilst Levi does know that Kyle has someone he likes, he has no idea it is Roxy and with her still down at how she was treated, the two soon begin flirting which eventually leads to a kiss. The next day, Roxy turns up at number 26 to see Kyle and is stunned to see Levi there. As she realises they are cousins, Kyle clicks that it was Roxy that Levi hooked up with. How will Kyle react, and is this the final nail in the coffin for a chance at love for the pair?

Shaun returns to town

The press is continuing to hound Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) and Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) following the tell-all book about Finn, so they are both pleased when they hear that Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) is on his way back to Melbourne following his departure to process all he has learned about his evil brother. Already knowing about the book, he is shocked to hear how much attention Elly is getting and soon makes his feelings known to the reporter who has been hounding her. With that seemingly behind them, Elly and Shaun focus on reconnecting and they enjoy forming a family unit with Aster. But Bea can’t help but notice that there seems to be a spark between the pair and that Elly seems happier than she has done in quite some time. Are we about to see things between the parents turn romantic, and could this pave the way for Elly’s departure?

Emmett starts Erinsborough High

After realising how difficult it was for his foster parents to drive him to his old school that was quite a way out of town, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) starts at Erinsborough High this week, and it soon becomes clear that his problems are just beginning. When he runs into issues with Mr Muggleton (a genuine character name we haven’t made up), Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) arrange some tutoring with Shaun and he soon tells them that Emmett is further behind in his studies than anybody realised. Not only that, but he may have to repeat the year if he does not get his grades up. As Emmett worries about his future, he befriends another pupil, Louis (Declan Dennis, son of Stefan Dennis) but he doesn’t realise how much of a troublemaker this new face is – something that looks set to get the youngster in a spot of trouble himself…

Dee makes a decision

It’s a sad time for Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) shippers as this week, the couple accept they don’t have a future together considering all they’ve been through and all that stands in their way. After her mum is transferred to a different prison, Dee learns some information on her birth father thanks to Toadie and it is not good news, Toadie tells her that he moved to Alaska many years ago and now he is sick and doesn’t have long to live. Knowing this is her only chance to get to know her real dad, she hastily makes plans to go and see him but when Toadie offers to go with her, she is forced to turn him down and explains that she has no plans to return to Erinsborough. A devastated Toadie reels as it dawns on him he needs to move on from Dee, but will he be there for her to honour her last request before leaving?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

While on their holiday, Karl and Susan Kennedy (Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne) find themselves forced to confront not just their recent problems, but problems from the whole of their marriage. As they talk and share the issues they have, will this lead them to work through their issues, or will they decide that it is finally time to end the Kennedy marriage for good?

Ned Willis (Ben Hall) tries to cheer up Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) when she continues to reel from allowing Hugo to be taken. He decides to take her out for a meal and whilst they both have a great time, Ned is left feeling uneasy when he sees the cost of the bill. Has Ned just made his money worries worse?

Several residents head back to the island for a restoration project this week. Whilst Kyle tries to deal with being where his Dad was killed, Bea tries not to think about what happened between her and Finn, but she is about to be distracted by a medical emergency involving Levi. Will he be alright?

