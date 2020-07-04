6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Andrea is on the loose as a newcomer stirs up Erinsborough

This week’s visit to Neighbours sees high drama as the saga of Dee and Andrea takes another shocking twist that leaves baby Hugo in danger.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a new face arrives, but not everyone seems thrilled to see him.

Here’s your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 6th and Friday 10th July.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Andrea kidnaps baby Hugo

Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) finds herself in danger this week when she is drugged by Andrea Somers, with the help of a prison guard, and when she awakes, she is wearing Andrea’s clothes while her sister is nowhere to be seen. As Heather tries to raise the alarm as she knows there has been a switch, Andrea quickly heads to Ramsay Street and takes Hugo while everyone thinks she is Dee. As news of her escape comes out, a frantic Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), who starts the week by meeting Russell Brand, grows more concerned as the hours pass by as he knows how good Andrea is at disappearing. Meanwhile, help could come from an unexpected source as Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) offers to help get Hugo back – but it will mean that she has to be out of prison herself to do it. As Dee and others try to convince Toadie that Heather is the best chance they have of getting Hugo back, he remains convinced that it is all part of a plan that will see them both escape. As for Andrea, her plan quickly comes unstuck and she finds herself growing more desperate at time goes on. Will her panic cause her to flee her hideout early? And has Toadie seen the last of his son?

Levi has a tough first day

There’s a new face in Erinsborough as police officer Levi Canning (Richie Morris) makes an entrance – and he can’t resist pulling Kyle (Chris Milligan) over as a way of saying hello. After the initial worry that he was in trouble, Kyle is pleased to see Levi but the other resident Canning seems less than thrilled with the arrival. Sheila (Colette Mann) is on edge from the moment that she sees him and when Kyle offers up the spare room at their house, it is clear that despite saying yes, Sheila is not happy that Levi will be under her roof. What is it about her grandson that has Sheila so on edge? Levi barely has time to get a bag through the door, however, whenever he is called on to help with the Andrea escape and he soon meets his new neighbours in the most dramatic of circumstances. Will Levi be able to make a good impression by saving the day, or will he be the latest in a long-line of Ramsay Street residents to have the wool pulled over his eyes by the seemingly helpful Heather?

Emmett is left stranded

After a bit of a rocky start, the new dynamic at Number 32 with the arrival of their foster child, Emmett, seems to be finding its groove with the troubled youngster delighting Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka (Matt Wilson and Takaya Honda) by telling them he wants to stay with them longer. While they are both thrilled, Emmett’s current school situation presents some problems. With his school a long drive away, they begin to look at how to manage their schedules to make it work, with the foster agency still providing lifts for one more day. Unfortunately, there is a mix-up and Emmett soon finds himself stranded at the school after hours with nobody on the way to get him. A worried Aaron and David realise Paul is in the area and ask him to collect him, but with Paul an ex-con and therefore not allowed to give the child a lift, will they end up losing Emmett for breaking the rules?

Hendrix gets a shock

There is a surprise in store for Hendrix Greyson (Benjamin Turland) this week when he learns that Pierce (Tim Robards) and Chloe Brennan (April Rose-Pengilly) have been making huge plans for their lives without even consulting him. Inspired by how much Aaron and David are enjoying the experience they are having with Emmett, Chloe and Pierce once again discuss fostering children themselves and this time they go as far as setting up a meeting with the agency to discuss things further. When they do finally include him, not long before the meeting is due to start, he does not hide how angry he is to have something so huge dropped on him with little warning. Despite them explaining the meeting is just to learn more, he still seems unimpressed and when he is asked his thoughts by the lady from the fostering agency, he does not respond with enthusiasm. Has Hendrix just blown Pierce and Chloe’s attempt to become foster parents?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is left at a crossroads this week when she blames herself for allowing Hugo to be taken. Thinking that she is no longer cut out to be part of the police force, she considers quitting. But will her friends and family let her throw away her dream over one mistake?

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) may be enjoying that things with her father, Grant (Paul Mercurio), are on the mend, but is she not prepared when he drops a bombshell on her that changes everything. What has Grant been hiding from her all this time?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.