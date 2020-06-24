Neighbours star Ryan Moloney reveals Toadie will find love again

Despite being the joker of the Neighbours cast in his early days, Toadfish Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) has not had much to be cheerful about in recent years following the death of his wife Sonya (Eve Morey) and all the drama that has come from the return of Madeleine West to the cast in the dual role of Dee and Andrea.

Advertisement

When RadioTimes.com spoke to Moloney recently, we had to ask whether there were happier time on the horizon and to see if romance could be something on the cards for him again in the future.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Well, he hasn’t given up on love which he deserves a medal for after everything he’s been through so expect some romance at some stage,” he said, seemingly indicating that there could be a change in tone from the darker, sadder stories we’ve seen of late.

Viewers will know that while we did get to see him happy as he and Dee reunited, it was short-lived as Dee’s need to get to know her mother, Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) ended up driving a wedge between them that neither of them could figure a way out of.

But what about the comedic side of him that has been a little lost amidst the drama, is that an aspect of the long-running character that he would want to try and get back? “Definitely. I try to make him funny any opportunity I can get and I would love to see more it.” As would we!

We also took the opportunity to ask the big question that Neighbours fans have been debating for some time – if Dee had returned while Sonya was alive, who would Toadie have chosen given the choice?

“I think definitely Sonya. Dee had moved on and so had Toadie, so he was at a different stage of his life and Sonya had become his focus.” On his former co-star, Ryan added “working with the incredible Eve Morey for 11 years, was an absolute dream and honour”.

Eve left the show in early 2019 when the character was controversially axed, a move that did not go down well with her co-stars or viewers – despite Sonya’s death episode receiving high praise for the performances from both her and Moloney.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.