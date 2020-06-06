6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Elly and Shaun reunite as the Kennedys go to war

More drama from down under as this weeks visit to Neighbours sees a reunion that Elly never thought would happen.

And Naomi causes problems…

Here’s your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 8th and Friday 12th June.

Elly is released as Claudia faces the music

Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) is released from prison this week just in the nick of time as things with Andrea Somers (Madeleine West) got extremely dangerous. When she gets home, she is greeted by Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) and while the two are pleased to see each other, the history of what his family did to hers seems to be hanging over them. When Shaun later senses that Elly is afraid of the outside world, will he be able to help her? Meanwhile, Claudia (Kate Raison) finds herself alone to face the consequences of her actions when Sam Fitzgerald (Simone Buchanan) cuts ties. As she sits at the police station and ponders the future, she is shocked to get a visit from the Kennedy women who have a few things to say to her…

Karl and Susan reach breaking point

While there is a lot to celebrate at number 28, the good news does not seem to have helped Karl and Susan Kennedy (Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne) who’s marriage ends the week on shaky ground. Shocked that Susan did not tell him anything about Claudia going on the run, the two argue and he heads out to meet his confidante, Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt). Susan, however, heads out to find him and talk but is horrified to see the two deep in conversation about their personal lives. Karl and Susan end up having a blazing row at Harold’s Store in front of everyone that leaves their relationship in tatters. Karl realises he needs to make things right, but is it too late?

Toadie and Dee struggle over Heather

After everything Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) has done, it is little wonder that Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) wants to make sure she never has anything to do with his family again. Only now Toadie and Dee are back together, it is becoming clear that if he is with her, he may never be rid of Heather completely. Revealing that she saw Heather at the prison, Dee tells Toadie she wants to visit her and after they send Karl first to see how she is, she goes herself. Toadie though is struggling and when Dee announces she wants a second visit, he confesses to Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) that he thinks Dee having a relationship with her mother could end up being the end of theirs. Is this the end of Toadie and Dee?

Naomi makes things awkward

Naomi Canning (Morgan O’Reilly) has been doing her best to quell her lust for Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and to make sure that he and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) never find out how she feels. She fails at keeping this up this week when she and Pierce are forced to work late together, and he picks up on some signs of awkwardness she is doing a bad job of hiding. She tells him how she feels and instantly worries that she has put her job on the line. That could be the case as troublemaker Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) finds out what is happening and takes great pleasure in telling Chloe all he knows. A furious Chloe demands answers, but could Paul’s latest attempt to cause an argument backfire?

Elsewhere on Neighbours…

Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) feels that he and Naomi have not had the chance to bond, so he organises a trip to watch wrestling. The only problem is he has no idea about the sport, but Shane is on hand to give him a very physical lesson.

Ned Willis (Ben Hall) gets a new job this week, sculpting the breasts of several Erinsborough women for a fundraiser display. But when Shane walks in and sees his hands on Naomi, he gets the wrong idea and is soon left embarrassed when he takes his concerns public.

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.