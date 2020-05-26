Neighbours shock as Claudia flees and someone very surprising returns from the dead

There are some dramatic scenes on the way in Neighbours as Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison) takes baby Aster and flees as her dodgy deeds are exposed.

But she is in for a shock when she gets to her private jet and sees the last person she would expect.

Viewers will see this week that Claudia’s scheming is close to being discovered as Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) begins looking into her out of loyalty to Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta), with Elly in prison for killing Finn.

Next week sees Aaron (Matt Wilson) join her and it does not take the pair long to discover crucial evidence that proves she has been up to no good.

After at first attempting to bribe Aaron’s silence with the promise of a baby for him and David, she soon realises that her lies have been discovered. Taking baby Aster, she makes a quick escape from Erinsborough and heads for her private jet, unaware Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) are on the way to stop her.

When she arrives at the airport, she is stopped in her tracks but none other than her son, Shaun (Brad Woller), long thought dead after an avalanche accident.

Whilst Shaun explains where he has been, he soon realises that something is amiss and is shocked when he learns that his mother is planning on taking his child out of the country for good.

With Shaun there and others on the way to stop her, is this the end of the road for the villainous Claudia?

Whilst all this is going on, Elly will find herself facing more problems in prison as Andrea Somers (Madeleine West) steps up her torment of her, with potentially deadly consequences.

As Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) works to get her out, will he be able to save the new mother in time when he comes across some alarming evidence that could be vital in securing her release?

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.