Could Dee make a permanent return to Neighbours? Madeleine West hints there’s trouble coming

Her time on Neighbours has already been dramatic, but star Madeleine West who currently plays both Dee Bliss and Andrea Somers has revealed to us that she could well be open to making a full-time return to the Australian soap.

Having first appeared back in 2000, Dee had many ups and downs before making a dramatic exit from the show in her 2003 wedding to Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney). Fans speculated for years that she wasn’t actually dead and had instead done a Harold Bishop – vanishing at sea only to return years later.

Well, they ended up being right, but the story of her return was even more dramatic than the “death” she had suffered 17 years ago. First returning as the sinister doppelgänger Andrea, who later turned out to be Dee’s twin, there was a lot of deception and trouble caused before she left town. She returned later, as did her delightfully crazy mother, Heather, and it wasn’t long before the real Dee resurfaced with a lot of blanks to fill in for a shocked Toadie.

As for the status of both characters now, Andrea is currently serving time and following Elly going to prison, she will once again start turning the screws to get what she wants. Her return also brings Dee back to town so the two sisters can get to know each other better.

There are many twists and turns to come in this latest chapter but when we spoke to West, we couldn’t help but ask whether a permanent return to the show was on the cards – and her response was a positive one!

“I think you’re going to have to lobby the boffins at Neighbours and Fremantle to make that happen, but I doubt I’d say no!” Well, it looks like if the writers want her back full-time, all they need to do is ask. Over to showrunner, Jason Herbison, to get the ball rolling on that full-time contract.

Given how disastrous the last few years have been for Toadie, we would love to see him find happiness again and we can’t think of a better match than Dee Bliss.

