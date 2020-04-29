Accessibility Links

Neighbours and Home and Away return to normal broadcasting schedule after coronavirus changes

The Australian soaps will be returning to normal

neighbours logo

Neighbours and Home and Away will return to showing five episodes a week, starting from 11th May.

The Australian soaps initially dropped their output to three episodes each week in a bid to combat episode shortages from the coronavirus pandemic.

However, following news that Neighbours would be resuming filming, the schedules will be changing once more.

A spokesperson for Channel 5 told RadioTimes.com: “Neighbours and Home and Away will return to five episodes a week from Monday 11th May, resuming their usual Monday to Friday slots.”

This is positive news for fans who will see their soaps resume to normal behaviour sooner than anticipated.

As of 29th April, no UK soaps have resumed filming with Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and EastEnders remaining on their revised schedules.

According to Deadline, BBC One controller Piers Wenger confirmed EastEnders “isn’t ready” to resume filming yet. The United Kingdom is still under government lockdown.

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

