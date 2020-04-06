Neighbours’ Mark Brennan makes a big mistake – and has to answer to grieving Sheila

It looks like trouble is on the way for Neighbours’ Mark Brennan, as he’s set to become Sheila Canning’s latest target.

Fans will see grief-stricken Sheila (Colette Mann) become fixated with Mark this week, as she looks for someone to blame for the murder of her son Gary.

In the upcoming episodes, Sheila struggles to cope as she fears that Erinsborough is forgetting about her beloved son too quickly.

With the funeral and wake now out of the way, upset Sheila feels that the rest of the world is moving on and she’s the only one still grieving for Gary.

In a bid to keep his memory alive for as long as possible, she suggests that a statue be put up in the Lassiters complex as a permanent tribute to him.

However tension rise when Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) don’t seem keen on the idea.

Chloe tries to make things better and chases after Sheila, but things only get worse as Sheila overhears her talking to Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) about Finn Kelly’s video diaries.

Sheila is shocked to hear that Bea and her sister Elly Conway have both watched the footage.

Furious, she marches straight over to the police station and demands to see the videos too.

She is met by Mark (Scott McGregor) and Sky (Stephanie McIntosh) who are both alarmed to hear that Chloe stole the confidential videos and gave them to Elly and Bea.

And although Mark wasn’t aware of Chloe’s antics, he is forced to come clean about how he’d given the transcripts to David Tanaka to make him feel better.

But could this mistake put Mark in Sheila’s bad books and land him in even bigger trouble at work?

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. For more information about what’s on, visit our handy TV guide.