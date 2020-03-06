Neighbours gets an unexpected cameo as Russell Brand confirms guest appearance

Comedian Russell Brand is to appear in Neighbours later this year, confirmed by stars of the Australian soap who took to social media to enthuse about the cameo.

Currently on a stand-up tour down under, the charismatic performer dropped by the Melbourne set to shoot the scene much to the excitement of cast including April Rose Pengilly (Chloe Brennan) who posted a picture on her Instagram account showing them in the coffee shop.

Co-star Benjamin Turland (Hendrix Greyson) and screen dad Tim Robards (Pierce Greyson) also uploaded images of them with the British superstar, who is apparently a big fan of the show, which is about to celebrate 35 years on screen with an explosive week of episodes featuring three deaths and five weddings.

A fun video on Neighbours’ official Instagram highlights page had Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi) chatting to the man himself, with the conversation straying into typically bizarre territory as Brand discussed toads being able to alter their gender and wondering if Toadie could do the same. As you do…

Brand has starred in movies including Get Him to the Greek and provided voice work on animated hits Despicable Me and Trolls, but it’s not known if he’s playing himself or a part specifically written for him.

Neighbours is known for its celebrity cameos, and recently featured Scissor Sisters front man Jake Shears and RuPaul’s Drag Race favourite Courtney Act in the Mardi Gras episode. The likes of Janet Street Porter, Jess Glynne, Paula Abdul and pop group Hanson have also popped up over the years.

As the soap films a good few months ahead, it’s likely you’ll be able to catch Mr Brand’s Neighbours debut some time around June or July. Unless producers plan to sneak it in for the upcoming anniversary week as a last-minute twist…

